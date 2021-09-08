Tamdhu rolls out single malt for cigar pairing

Malt whisky brand Tamdhu has produced a whisky with a profile designed to complement the aromas and flavours of the world’s finest cigars.

Cigar Malt No 1 has been made from a selection of whiskies aged in European oak first-fill oloroso sherry casks, and has been bottled at 53.8% abv.

Wood from similar casks has also been used by luxury goods producer Anthony Holt & Sons to make two bespoke luxury cigar humidors, one of which will be auctioned for charity in 2022.

The whisky has an rrp of £180.



Distillery manager Sandy McIntyre said: “While whisky and cigars have long been enjoyed together, we wanted our Tamdhu Cigar Malt to cement that bond with a marriage of flavour and craft befitting of the two worlds.

“This whisky, exclusively matured in first fill European oak oloroso sherry casks, provides the perfect accompaniment to the finest cigars.

“That we were able to use those sherry casks to continue the legacy of the Cigar Malt through the humidor is very special indeed.”