Billecart-Salmon UK names Chris Crosby MD

By Lucy Britner
 | 08 September, 2021

Champagne company Billecart-Salmon UK has appointed a new managing director.

Chris Crosby, who joined the company as vice president in 2019, has taken up the role of managing director. He replaces Colin Palmer, who has been at Billecart-Salmon for 27 years.

Crosby’s background is in the on-trade and he began his career at Hakkasan as part of the team that relaunched the Ling Ling brand. Latterly he was global sales and marketing director for Coya, working between their establishments in London, Miami, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. 

Crosby said: “I am delighted to be taking the helm at Billecart-Salmon in the UK. Colin and I have worked closely together over the past few years to ensure a seamless transition and have built on our extensive networks. I am thoroughly looking forward to driving the UK business forward and increasing our profile in key target sectors.”

