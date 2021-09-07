Campari launches Aperol Spritz Kit in convenience channel

Campari has launched its first NPD for the Aperol brand in the UK market.

The Aperol Spritz Kit features a smaller 35cl bottle of Aperol and a 37.5cl bottle of Cinzano Prosecco DOC. The kit is launching in the convenience channel, with an RRP of £16. Each kit contains ingredients for 4-5 cocktails.

Sandra Brunet, marketing director, Campari Group UK, said: “Whilst the Aperol Spritz Kit carries a lower price point, it has been shown to help drive up the average basket spend of convenience shoppers, which is great news for our customers during the summer months, where the Aperol Spritz is a firm favourite for consumers looking to add an Italian twist to any picnic or gathering.”

Campari suggested merchandising the Aperol Spritz Kit alongside a selection of cicchetti: Venetian-style light bites such as olives, cured hams and cheese.

Related articles: