Bollinger specials include edition for James Bond flick No Time To Die

Champagne Bollinger has released two new limited editions, one of which is a tie-in with the several new James Bond film No Time to Die.

The highly-anticipated Bond movie has been delayed several times by Covid but finally gets a UK release on September 30.

The Special Cuvée 007 gift box features a silhouette of Bond alongside his iconic Aston Martin DB5 car.

Bollinger has been the official Champagne of the 007 franchise for over 40 years.

The launch is backed by a campaign shot by photographer Greg Williams, who has taken pictures for the posters for several Bond films and contributed to publications including British Vogue and Vanity Fair.

The Bollinger Special Cuvée 007 has an rrp of £50.

The second new limited edition is Bollinger B13, a vintage Champagne made from the difficult 2013 harvest.

The 2013 vintage was subject to a snowy and frosty winter, a wet and “hesitant” spring and a very hot summer with violent thunderstorms.

Bollinger managing director Charles-Armand de Belenet said: “From vine to wine, Champagne Bollinger cultivates talent and strives for excellence by bringing together tradition and innovation.

“Putting terroir first, the purity of the wines, the perpetual quest for authentic taste, and a devotion to environmental values: these are the beliefs that Bollinger continuously stands by. Today, B13 illustrates this.”

B13 comes in a 100% recyclable box made mostly from recycled materials.

Bollinger is handled in the UK by Mentzendorff.

