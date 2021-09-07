Luvians Bottle Shop wins Wines of Germany’s 31 Days of Riesling competition

Luvians Bottle Shop in St Andrews has been crowned off-trade winner of Wines of Germany’s annual 31 Days of Riesling campaign.

The activation includes events and activities in order to drive consumer awareness of German Riesling. This year, 168 wine merchants, bars and restaurants in around 60 towns and cities across the UK took part in the 10th edition of the initiative.

According to Wines of Germany, participants reported “an average volume sales increase of over 400% for German Riesling in July in comparison to the previous month and over 250% in comparison to July 2020”.

Luvians was joined by runner up Amps Wine Merchant in Oundle and Philglas & Swiggot in London, which was highly commended.

Luvians Bottle Shop said online tastings were most useful during the campaign. Luvians’ Archie McDiarmid added: “As well as attracting a captive audience, they were very helpful in generating orders, which greatly helped us boost sales during the month. […] At the tastings, there are always some customers who maintain that they dislike sweeter wines, but then are blown away by the quality of the Ausleses & Beerenausleses. One enthusiastic customer purchased nearly £470 of Riesling in one transaction.”

Winners receive £1,000 and runners up get £500 to spend on buying German wines for their businesses this year.