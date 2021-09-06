Asda to open 28 more Asda On the Move convenience stores

Asda has outlined plans to open more convenience stores, following the successful trial of five sites.

The company said it will launch 28 new Asda On the Move stores this year, as part of a partnership with petrol station operator EG Group.

Asda also set out ambitions to open “up to 200” more On the Move sites next year as well as an ambition to launch further stores in 2023.

The Asda On the Move rollout will begin next month, with sites opening in Knowsley, Crewe, Skelmersdale and Holtspur. Asda will supply the products on a wholesale agreement to EG Group, which will own and operate each site.

Each site will be up to 3,000sq ft and stock around 2,500 products, including a selection of Asda’s ‘Extra Special’ range and a “more extensive range of fresh produce and chilled lines than is traditionally found on fuel forecourts”.

A spokesperson for Asda confirmed to Drinks Retailing that one of the five trial sites sells alcohol.

John Fallon, Asda CFO, said: “The first phase of the rollout of Asda On the Move is an exciting next step for the business, enabling us to supply a new convenience store offer, complementing our other store formats.”

Related articles: