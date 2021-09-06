Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I names new convenience and wholesale sales director

By Lucy Britner
 | 06 September, 2021

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I has appointed Sunny Mirpuri to the role of sales director for convenience and wholesale. Mirpuri replaces Jessica Markowski, who has left the company. His new role commenced on 6 September.

Mirpuri joined BBG UK&I in 2008 and has held several senior roles across the off-trade sales, finance and category management teams. His most recent position was as a commercial director, where he oversaw several of the business’ grocery accounts.

“My father owned and ran a wholesale company, so I have first-hand experience of how important convenience and wholesale stores are within local communities,” said Mirpuri. “I’m excited to step up to the plate and expand on the strong foundations Jessica has built during her tenure. Listening closely to customers and understanding their needs will be a key focus of mine as stores continue to adapt to post-pandemic conditions and beyond.”

BBG UK&I is the UK and Ireland division of Anheuser-Busch InBev.

