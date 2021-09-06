Flint Wines brings Rhône’s Domaine de Lorient to UK

By Lucy Britner
 | 06 September, 2021
Domaine de Lorient

Flint Wines is to launch Rhône Valley producer Domaine de Lorient’s wines to the UK market.

The wines will be on show at Flint’s 100 Wines trade tasting event at 67 Pall Mall on 13 September. The producer’s range features the 2019 Saint-Péray, 2019 Saint-Péray Saute-Mouton, and the 2019 Cornas, which is exclusive to Flint Wines.

Buyer Will Heslop said: “On first tasting, Laure and Dimitri’s wines stopped us in our tracks – it was a case of ‘how soon can we ship these and start selling (and drinking) them?’ They are wines of generosity and elegance, and a dream when it comes to food-pairing. With just a few vintages to their name, this young couple are already standard-bearers for Saint Péray, and their Cornas is simply outstanding. We at Flint couldn’t be more excited to be accompanying them at this early stage in their journey.”

The wines will be available for shipping by the end of September 2021.

Domaine de Lorient is headed by Laure Colombo and her partner Dimitri Roulleau-Gallais (pictured).

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Waitrose rolls out at-home cocktail experience…
  3. Amathus champions face-to-face experience…
  4. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  5. Majestic launches Wine Club subscription service…
  6. Norfolk’s Bullards Spirits sets sights on…
  7. Naked Grouse is relaunched as Naked Malt
  8. Flavoured spirits set to drive more at-home…
  9. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  10. Pernod Ricard hails “dynamic rebound”…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95