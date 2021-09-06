Flint Wines brings Rhône’s Domaine de Lorient to UK

Flint Wines is to launch Rhône Valley producer Domaine de Lorient’s wines to the UK market.

The wines will be on show at Flint’s 100 Wines trade tasting event at 67 Pall Mall on 13 September. The producer’s range features the 2019 Saint-Péray, 2019 Saint-Péray Saute-Mouton, and the 2019 Cornas, which is exclusive to Flint Wines.

Buyer Will Heslop said: “On first tasting, Laure and Dimitri’s wines stopped us in our tracks – it was a case of ‘how soon can we ship these and start selling (and drinking) them?’ They are wines of generosity and elegance, and a dream when it comes to food-pairing. With just a few vintages to their name, this young couple are already standard-bearers for Saint Péray, and their Cornas is simply outstanding. We at Flint couldn’t be more excited to be accompanying them at this early stage in their journey.”

The wines will be available for shipping by the end of September 2021.

Domaine de Lorient is headed by Laure Colombo and her partner Dimitri Roulleau-Gallais (pictured).

Related articles: