Premium opportunities for private label alcohol - Mintel

By Lucy Britner
 | 06 September, 2021
drinks retailing

Private label has a strong opportunity to gain market share in premium alcohol categories, according to insights specialists Mintel.

Jonny Forsyth, associate director, Mintel Food & Drink, has highlighted several opportunities for private label brands to reposition themselves in order to stay ahead of the competition.

“There is clear consumer demand for private label drinks that are premium and innovative at a reasonable price, rather than cheap imitators of brands,” said Forsyth. “Better-quality drinks ranges can not only generate healthier profits for retailers, but also help to deepen loyalty and attract new customers.”

Forsyth said strong national brands have precluded private label from gaining market share, particularly in spirits and beer. However, smaller craft brands in these categories have broken through. He said there is an opportunity for private label alternatives, highlighting Aldi’s Anti-Establishment IPA.

The Mintel exec also pointed to refill opportunities for private label.

“As more refill stations line up alongside packaged beverage fixtures, retailers have an opportunity to increase their market share,” he said.

Several retailers, including Borough Wines, have been innovaing with refill. 

