Meah and Venning open Shop Cuvée in Bethnal Green

By Lucy Britner
 | 03 September, 2021
Shop Cuvee Bethnal Green

The pair behind Highbury restaurant Top Cuvée have opened a shop in east London, after a pivot to the off-trade proved successful during lockdown.

Brodie Meah and Max Venning have opened Cave Cuvée and Shop Cuvée in Bethnal Green. The launch follows the success of their lockdown-born website and deli, Shop Cuvée in Highbury. Meah and Venning specialise in natural wine and the new Shop Cuvée will feature natural wines “for all budgets - from recognised labels, Shop Cuvée limited edition collaborative bottles, and exclusive new drops”. The shop will also play host to tastings, takeovers and events.

Besides the shop element, the space also features a wine bar, called Cave Cuvée.

Meah said: “Bringing Shop Cuvée to a new audience in Bethnal Green has been really major for me, it’s where I’ve lived since arriving in London. We have already met some great neighbours and the reception to the announcement got us really pumped. We have poured our heart and soul into the space and think it shows. Cave Cuvée is the sort of bar all wine people dream of opening, and I’m thrilled to swing the doors wide open and pour everyone some wine.”

