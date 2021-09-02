Halewood Artisanal Spirits launches 2021 Aber Falls whisky via Tesco

Halewood-owned Welsh distiller Aber Falls has launched a second whisky.

The 2021 release, which is three years old, was distilled in a mix of copper pot and stainless-steel stills. Maturation included a mix of Oloroso sherry casks, PX sherry casks, Bourbon casks and virgin oak casks.

The expression is available through the off-trade in Tesco stores across Wales and via online retailer Master of Malt.

Bottled at 40% abv, the product is made using 100% Welsh malted barley and water taken from the Aber Falls waterfall.

Tesco’s local buyer for Wales Nathan Edwards said: “I am delighted that we are the first supermarket to be stocking Aber Falls’ whisky, which reflects the strong relationship we have with them as a supplier.

“There has been a lot of interest in the product, and I am expecting it to be popular with Tesco customers.”

The 2021 release of the single malt Welsh whisky is available in 70cl bottles, with an RRP of £26.