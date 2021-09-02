Flavoured spirits set to drive more at-home cocktail making – Pernod Ricard UK

The managing director of Pernod Ricard’s UK division has said flavoured spirits are helping to drive at-home cocktail making, with the trend set to continue in the future.

Speaking as part of the company’s FY21 results presentation, David Haworth said at-home cocktail making has driven market share for several brands, including Malibu – up 27%, Kahlúa – up 47%, and Absolut – up 66%.

“At-home cocktail consumption arguably grew more rapidly than any of us thought. Certainly, than we thought here,” said Haworth. “People have premiumised – and when they have traded up, they don’t necessarily want to go back.”

He said many consumers have more disposable income, owing to lockdowns – and they are now prepared to spend it.

“People have also spent money on their houses or moved out of city centres, away from the workplace,” Haworth added. “I think one of the things they are going to do is still have people round at weekends – and one of the things people have learned throughout lockdown is to make cocktails. People enjoy doing it.”

The MD said brands such as Absolut and Malibu will continue to benefit and he also highlighted new launch Jameson Orange, which has rolled out to Booker and Tesco.

“It’s semi-targeted as a cocktail based on the Old Fashioned with orange,” he said of the new Jameson flavour. “Brands such as Havana Club Spiced have also gotten off to a cracking start. Not forgetting gin cocktails – we’re really focused on making sure we continue to see that trend grow. We’re a key part of it. Flavoured spirits generally are doing well.”

Haworth also flagged the continued presence of cocktail kits, including the company’s own offering, which recently launched with Waitrose.

“Retailers are seeing that there is an opportunity to move into this area of flavoured, which means it’s easy to make cocktails at home. So, when you see product launches with flavours, they are designed to make [cocktail making] more accessible for people.”