Spar MD to chair Association of Convenience Stores

By Lucy Britner
 | 02 September, 2021
Louise Hoste ACS chair, Spar MD

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has appointed Spar managing director Louise Hoste to the role of chairperson. Hoste will take up the post from November, with independent retailer Ramesh Shingadia continuing in the role of vice chair.

Hoste will succeed central England Co-Operative chief executive Debbie Robinson, who has served as chair since November 2019 and will remain on the ACS board.

Hoste said: “It really is an honour to be able to support and contribute to all the work that the ACS do, especially as we have seen over the last 18 months how vital the team have been to the sector.

“Local convenience stores have shown how important they are to the communities that we live in. They enhance and enable them to thrive. I want to ensure that we capture the momentum that now exists for local stores, and through using the latest innovations and listening to customers we can provide a relevant and progressive offer for our membership.”

