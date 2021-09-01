Majestic launches Wine Club subscription service

Majestic has announced details of a new wine subscription model, as it looks to capitalise on a burgeoning subscription market, driven by the pandemic.

The service, called Wine Club by Majestic, follows on from the company’s previous ‘Wine Concierge’ proposition, which was launched in 2017 under Naked Wines management.

Citing Royal Mail data, Majestic said the subscription market is predicted to be worth over £1bn in 2022 and is forecast to grow +11.5% a year for the next 3-5 years.

“Online wine retail has been far from immune from the boom, with a number of new businesses and services emerging since March 2020. Following extensive customer research, the traditionally ‘bricks and mortar’ Majestic are now also targeting the sector in earnest,” the company said.

According to Majestic, Wine Club marks a “step change” in wine subscriptions, aimed at supplying wine, educational materials, video tastings and expert advice. Each quarterly selection will be themed around a grape, region or style.

Majestic’s director of subscription, Mark Capon, said: "We have identified 1.5 million subscribers in our target market, and have conducted extensive research to understand exactly what they want. It’s told us that it’s not just about having a token free bottle or discount here or there, but instead making sure every case is a real delight. That it educates your palate, entertains you and your friends and hits the spot in terms of enjoyment. Most wine subscribers get bored of ‘the same old thing’.”

Related articles: