Amathus champions face-to-face experience as new London store is announced

The managing director of Amathus has highlighted the importance of physical stores, as the company announces its third new opening in the past 10 months.

Harry Georgiou told Drinks Retailing that the bricks and mortar element is an important part of the company.

The latest store, in Notting Hill, is scheduled to open in mid-September. The shop is the eighth store in Amathus’ retail portfolio and the sixth in London.

The store will carry a "comprehensive range" of the speciality wines, spirits, liqueurs, craft beers and other drinks in Amathus’ portfolio, many of which Amathus also imports and distributes in the UK.

Georgiou said the new store reflects growth ambitions.

“We’re hugely optimistic about the market for speciality drinks and the role that knowledgeable, independent retailers play in bringing these to the world.

“Our new store will not only bring that experience to customers in and around Notting Hill, but also serve as a showcase for the [...] drinks we have in our agency portfolio, representing around 150 wine producers and thousands of spirits products. Our agency range, in combination with the buying-power we can leverage on the many other, non-agency drinks we distribute, is available for like-minded independents and top hospitality outlets, to help them diversify and differentiate what they sell and serve to their customers.”

The MD said there are no specific targets for further openings, though he said the company will continue to seek new locations and properties that “make complete sense”.

“It is particularly exciting to connect the consumer demographic around our stores to our wonderful producers on a one-to-one basis that cannot be achieved as affectively through a web page,” added Georgiou. “Moreover, the premium and specialist drinks category encompasses a dizzying array of styles, regions and flavours. That continues to be challenging for many consumers to get to grips with. Therefore, there continues to be a viable space for advice, help and guidance at the point of sale, given by experienced staff.”

Related articles: