Pernod Ricard hails “dynamic rebound” in Europe

By Lucy Britner
 | 01 September, 2021

Pernod Ricard has flagged strong trade in the UK, Germany and Eastern Europe as part of its full-year 21 results.

The company said this morning that overall organic sales were up 9.7%, with reported sales up 4.5% in the 12 months to 30 June. In Europe, Pernod Ricard highlighted a 4% “dynamic rebound” in organic sales, with the UK, Germany and Eastern Europe offsetting declines in Spain, Ireland and Travel Retail.

In overall brand terms, Martell and Malibu registered 24% organic sales growth each. The Glenlivet and Jameson were up 19% and 15% respectively. Meanwhile, Royal Salute slipped 6%, Beefeater was down 5% and Havana Club fell 4%. 

“The business rebounded very strongly during FY21 to exceed FY19 levels,” said CEO Alexandre Ricard. “We expect this good sales momentum to continue in FY22 with, in particular, a very dynamic Q1.

“I would like to take this opportunity to praise the exceptional commitment of our teams during this difficult time and express my support to those who have been or continue to be impacted by this pandemic. We will stay the strategic course, accelerating our digital transformation and our ambitious Sustainability & Responsibility roadmap. Thanks to our solid fundamentals, our teams and our brand portfolio, we are emerging from this crisis stronger.”

