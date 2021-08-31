Association of Convenience Stores launches wellbeing guidance

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has launched a Wellbeing Guide, as it looks to provide retailers with practical advice on how to support wellbeing for themselves and their colleagues.

The Wellbeing Guide has been developed in collaboration with the What Works Centre for Wellbeing (WWCW) to provide guidance for retailers of various sizes about practical steps to take on the shop floor to improve staff retention and customer service via “a healthy, engaged workforce”.

The guide features eight areas of wellbeing, including working environment, work/life balance and learning.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Convenience stores operate at the heart of our communities, offering local, flexible and secure jobs to hundreds and thousands of people across the UK. Now more than ever, it is vital that we turn our attention to the wellbeing of our staff to ensure that convenience stores are positive places for colleagues to work and for customers to visit.

“We’re encouraging retailers to take a proactive approach to workplace wellbeing and we have developed this guidance to provide our sector with actionable steps that can be implemented within stores to support staff and maintain a happy, healthy and productive workforce.”

The full guidance is available to download here.

