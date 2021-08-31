Waitrose rolls out at-home cocktail experience

Waitrose has introduced a cocktail experience as part of its Wine Tasting at Home initiative.

The tasting boxes, which include ingredients and kit to make three cocktails, carry an RRP of £35 per person. The activation also includes an option to have a Waitrose drinks expert share their knowledge either in person or virtually.

Available from the Wine Tasting at Home website, the box features an Espresso Martini, a Fresh Gimlet using Plymouth Gin and an Amalfy Sunset Spritz with Malfy Gin Rosa. Garnishes include coffee beans, dehydrated strawberries and oranges and the kit includes a shaker, strainer and glasses. Masterclasses are suitable for six people or more.

The launch follows on from both the in-person tasting programme and cocktail gift boxes, and combines both of these elements in a new format.

Andrew Riding, Waitrose drinks experience manager, said: ‘We’ve adapted our wine and cocktail services over the last 18 months to include virtual services, which have proved incredibly popular. Now we’re able to host in people’s homes again, this new cocktail box is the perfect option for those looking to learn more about mixology, either in person or online.’’