Morrisons lists Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham AFC Aviation Away Edition gin

A limited-edition gin created for a Welsh football club owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is now on sale across several Morrisons stores in Wales.

Aviation American Gin Away Edition was created to celebrate Wrexham AFC’s new away game shirt.

The gin is now available at nine Morrisons stores in North Wales: Wrexham, Colwyn Bay, Newton, Connah's Quay, Denbigh, Caernarfon, Bangor, Saltney and Holyhead.

Aviation American Gin has been Wrexham AFC’s official gin partner since February, when the Hollywood pair bought the club.



Justin Lennox, Morrisons local sourcing manager for Wales, said: “We’ve loved seeing the buzz around the place in the build up to the new football season, and being able to secure the services of Wrexham AFC’s official gin at nine of our stores is brilliant. It’s a Morrisons signing we’ll never forget and hopefully will bring a lot of joy to football fans in the area.”

The gin will be on promotion for £25 until 14 September, before returning to its regular price of £28.

Reynolds purchased Aviation in 2018 and it was subsequently acquired by Diageo in 2020, though Reynolds retains an ongoing ownership interest.

