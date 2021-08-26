Distell lines up four whiskies from Bunnahabhain, Tobermory and Deanston

By Lucy Britner
 | 26 August, 2021
Bunnahabhain Tobermory Deanston

Distell has announced the release of four new whiskies from its Bunnahabhain, Tobermory and Deanston distilleries.  

From Islay’s Bunnahabhain comes the 2011 Aonadh meaning 'union' in Scots Gaelic. The whisky is a blend of sherry matured and port finished whisky (RRP £120, 56.2% abv).

Two expressions from the isle of Mull’s Tobermory distillery include Tobermory 2004 Oloroso Cask Matured (RRP £130, 55.9% abv), and peated Ledaig 1999 Pedro Ximenez Cask Matured (RRP £250, 55.6% abv).

The fourth whisky, from Deanston, is the 2008 Oloroso Cask Matured (RRP £80, 52.7% abv).

The whiskies were created with the help of travel writer Robin McKelvie, who made a short film about the people behind the whiskies.

Julieann Fernandez, master blender at Distell said: “To be able to tell the stories behind each distillery and showcase the team who have worked so hard behind the scenes to keep our whisky flowing, is a real honour for us. These film clips pay tribute to these teams and our distillery homelands.

“We’re incredibly excited to share these four wonderful, limited-edition whiskies with fans around the world, each with their own defining characteristics and flavour profiles.”

The whiskies will be available from 1 September via specialist whisky retailers as well as the distillery websites.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  3. Bacardi linkss with Poptails for frozen cocktails…
  4. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  5. Carling launches Golden Can promotion
  6. Plumpton College reveals new winemaker
  7. Adnams enters the bag-in-box wine market
  8. Going in hard on seltzers
  9. Naked Grouse is relaunched as Naked Malt
  10. Small brewers aim to resuce drinkers from…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95