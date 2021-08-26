Distell lines up four whiskies from Bunnahabhain, Tobermory and Deanston

Distell has announced the release of four new whiskies from its Bunnahabhain, Tobermory and Deanston distilleries.

From Islay’s Bunnahabhain comes the 2011 Aonadh meaning 'union' in Scots Gaelic. The whisky is a blend of sherry matured and port finished whisky (RRP £120, 56.2% abv).

Two expressions from the isle of Mull’s Tobermory distillery include Tobermory 2004 Oloroso Cask Matured (RRP £130, 55.9% abv), and peated Ledaig 1999 Pedro Ximenez Cask Matured (RRP £250, 55.6% abv).

The fourth whisky, from Deanston, is the 2008 Oloroso Cask Matured (RRP £80, 52.7% abv).

The whiskies were created with the help of travel writer Robin McKelvie, who made a short film about the people behind the whiskies.

Julieann Fernandez, master blender at Distell said: “To be able to tell the stories behind each distillery and showcase the team who have worked so hard behind the scenes to keep our whisky flowing, is a real honour for us. These film clips pay tribute to these teams and our distillery homelands.

“We’re incredibly excited to share these four wonderful, limited-edition whiskies with fans around the world, each with their own defining characteristics and flavour profiles.”

The whiskies will be available from 1 September via specialist whisky retailers as well as the distillery websites.

Related articles: