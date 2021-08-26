Northern Monk partners with Ronseal to launch DIY-inspired beers

Leeds-based Northern Monk has created two beers in partnership with wood stain and paint company Ronseal.

Released in time for the August Bank Holiday weekend, the beers carry Ronseal’s slogan: ‘Does exactly what it says on the tin’ and the range has been colour matched with Ronseal Fence Life colours - ‘Medium Oak’ is a 4.5% Best Bitter, while ‘Harvest Gold’ is a 5.8% abv Saison.

Head brewer Brian Dickson said: “We’re great fans of Ronseal and their straightforward approach, and wanted to capture that with approachable beers that everyone could enjoy while highlighting our shared Northern no-nonsense sensibilities.”

Ronseal’s senior brand manager, Tobie Lewis added: “It’s the final Bank Holiday of the year, and lots of people will be working on DIY projects at home and in their gardens, so they’ll want to reward themselves with a beer when they’ve completed their handiwork.”

The beers will retail in 440ml cans, priced £4 for the Best Bitter and £4.60 for the Saison, via the brewery’s webshop and in selected stockists, including Beer Central in Sheffield.

