Famille Helfrich takes portfolio tasting to London and Manchester

Famille Helfrich, the independents and on-trade arm of Les Grands Chais de France (GCF), has moved its portfolio tasting in an effort to reach a wider audience.

The company said today that the tasting will now take place in both London and Manchester. It had previously been hosted in Birmingham.

The event will take place in Manchester Hall, Manchester on 5 October and 67 Pall Mall, London, on 12 October.

The tasting will also mark the launch of a new European wine and spirits list - with 250 wines and a small selection of spirits representing a “snapshot” of the full offer, which includes 870 wines from both fully-owned and partner properties, as well as around 50 different spirits.

The tasting will feature, for the first time, wines from Las Niñas, a 40ha property in Chile recently purchased by GCF.

“This tasting is our opportunity to showcase our extensive portfolio of exceptional wines from across France, the rest of Europe and now the New World to new audiences at opposite ends of the country,” said Chris Davies, sales director at Famille Helfrich. “These wines are all exclusive to the on-trade and independent sector and we tailor our offering to meet their unique needs.”

To register, contact Chris Davies: chris.davies@lgcf.fr.

