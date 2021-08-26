SITT shines spotlight on Wines of Portugal

This Autumn’s Specialist Importers’ Trade Tasting (SITT) event will feature an area dedicated to Portugal for the first time.

The area, Spotlight On Portugal, will showcase around 130 wines from 20 producers, with regions including Douro, Alentejo, Vinhos Verdes, Bairrada and Dão. The producers will present their new vintages from both recognised brands as well as ones new to the UK market.

Frederico Falcão, chairman of ViniPortugal's board, said: “The presence of Portuguese producers at SITT reinforces the consistent investment Wines of Portugal has been making in the UK market, more specifically in the independent sector, which is such a relevant part of the trade for Portugal.”

According to Wines of Portugal, recent export figures show “growing interest for the wines made mostly of indigenous grapes” with a 12.8% increase in value terms for the first half of 2021, compared to the same period a year prior.

SITT Autumn takes place in Manchester on 20 September and London on 22 September. Both events will feature a Wines of Portugal masterclass at 2.30pm. ‘Portugal - the Independent's Choice’, hosted by Portugal expert Richard Mayson, will explore the authenticity and versatility of the wines.

To register for the event, visit sittastings.com

