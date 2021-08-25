Berry Bros & Rudd launches Nordic whisky range

Berry Bros & Rudd has rolled out a range of four single cask whiskies from across the Nordics. The Nordic Casks line up includes single casks from Myken - Norway, High Coast - Sweden, Kyrö - Finland and Fary Lochan - Denmark.

The whiskies will be available to buy from 2 September via Berry Bros and Royal Mile Whiskies. The launch will be supported by a virtual tasting, also on 2 September, and consumers can purchase a £35 tasting pack ahead of the event.

Jonny McMillan, assistant reserve spirits manager at Berry Bros & Rudd, said: “The Nordics is one such region that has intrigued me and, although young it is already developing its own identity and character. The people of this rugged and majestic landscape, not dissimilar to Scotland, have long been known for their love of great whiskies. They are now drawing inspiration for their own production both from the robust drams of Scotland and from the precise and chiselled Japanese style – while injecting their own influence throughout.

“Of all the emerging global whisky regions, the Nordics has so far perhaps had the least acclaim, but with distillers of such quality and passion it’s unlikely to remain that way for long.”

