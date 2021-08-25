Erdinger launches alcohol-free grapefruit beer

Bavarian wheat beer producer Erdinger Weissbräu has added a grapefruit flavour to its alcohol-free beer line up.

Erdinger Alkoholfrei Grapefruit, which is a mix of alcohol-free wheat beer and grapefruit juice, will launch online through beerhunter.co.uk before rolling out via ASDA on 9 September.

According to the brewer, the beer is “isotonic, has only 25 calories per 100ml and contains vitamins B9, B12 and C which promote the normal functioning of the body’s immune system”.

Peter Gowans, country manager for Erdinger Weissbräu, said: “Erdinger Alkoholfrei is the #6 NAB in volume in the off trade and has an established presence as a thirst-quenching alternative for those who make conscious decisions to cut their alcohol consumption but still appreciate a tasty beer.

“In the same way that the original Erdinger Alkoholfrei is known for its isotonic properties, with particular benefit to help quench thirst faster after exercise, so we expect the grapefruit mix to be enjoyed post workout as well as after a day at work or just relaxing on a warm summer evening.”

Erdinger Alkoholfrei Grapefruit is available in 330ml bottles and distributed through Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company.

