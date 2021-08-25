Ellie Goulding-backed Served hard seltzer gets Majestic listing

By Lucy Britner
 | 25 August, 2021

Majestic Wine has agreed to list Served, the hard seltzer brand co-owned by singer Ellie Goulding.

The listing, announced earlier this week, will kick off in 30 stores. Served co-founders Dean and Ryan Ginsberg will work with in-store staff to host a series of virtual tasting and training sessions across the country. 

Served, which is 4% abv, will be available to purchase in lime and raspberry flavours in four-packs, with an RRP of £8. 

Jake Biggs, Majestic's wine & spirits buyer, said: “Not only do the products taste great; but the brand has a fantastic sustainability story and ethos - using 'wonky fruit' that would otherwise go to waste, alongside being made entirely from plants and is 100% vegan. More and more of us are increasingly conscious of the way we drink - whether that's with lower calories, more sustainable credentials or lower alcohol levels - and we believe these will be a firm hit with our customers, new and old."

Hard seltzers: Entering the fray

