Bacardi linkss with Poptails for frozen cocktails

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 19 August, 2021

Bacardi has joined forces with the alcoholic ice pop brand Poptails by LAPP to produce two frozen cocktail kits.

The Rumstar Colada kit contains a Bottle of Bacardi coconut rum, a six pack of non-alcoholic LAPP Passion Poptails, a bottle of pineapple juice, two glasses and a recipe card.

The Red Berry Daiquiri kit has Bacardi raspberry rum and replaces the pineapple juice with cranberry.

Both are available to pre-order for £35 from the Poptails website.

The frozen cocktails will be promoted by sampling at Observation Point on London’s Southbank this weekend.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Carling launches Golden Can promotion
  3. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  4. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  5. Hard seltzers: Entering the fray
  6. The Co-op collaborates with the Perrin family…
  7. Bacardi to release sherry finish as first…
  8. Adnams enters the bag-in-box wine market
  9. Bordeaux hits London with white wine pop-up
  10. Bestway launches recruitment drive to attract…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95