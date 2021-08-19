Bacardi linkss with Poptails for frozen cocktails

Bacardi has joined forces with the alcoholic ice pop brand Poptails by LAPP to produce two frozen cocktail kits.

The Rumstar Colada kit contains a Bottle of Bacardi coconut rum, a six pack of non-alcoholic LAPP Passion Poptails, a bottle of pineapple juice, two glasses and a recipe card.

The Red Berry Daiquiri kit has Bacardi raspberry rum and replaces the pineapple juice with cranberry.

Both are available to pre-order for £35 from the Poptails website.

The frozen cocktails will be promoted by sampling at Observation Point on London’s Southbank this weekend.

