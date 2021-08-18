Glen Grant adds 15 Year Old to single malt range

Speyside whisky distillery Glen Grant has added a 15-year-old single malt to its portfolio.

The 50% abv batch-strength whisky was aged in first fill ex-bourbon barrels which the Campari-owned distillery said intensified the signature Glen Grant style.

Glen Grant’s packaging has already had a makeover this year and it has launched a rare 60-year-old anniversary expression.

The 15-year-old is being sold in selected retailers, and exclusively online by The Whisky Exchange at a bottle price of £59.95.

It joins a range that includes 10 Year Old, 12 Year Old and 18 Year Old, plus a selection of limited releases.

Master distiller Dennis Malcolm said: “If the expressions were my children, I would have to say the Glen Grant 15 Year Old is my favourite.”

