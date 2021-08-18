Plumpton College reveals new winemaker

Wine industry education centre Plumpton College has appointed Deepika Koushik as its new winemaker.

Koushik will also be responsible for the commercial side of the Plumpton Wine Estate, producing still and sparkling wines from its Sussex vineyards.

Koushik studied in India, the UK and California, before working a vintage for Dehlinger Winery in Sonoma’s Russian River Valley, making Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Syrah.

She then worked at Chateau de la Tour in Burgundy and Rathfinny Wine Estate in the UK.

Plumpton’s current winemaker Ana Dogić is leaving to join English wine producer Sugrue South Downs wines.

Dogić was covering the maternity leave of Sarah Midgley, who has returned to Plumpton and will lead the development and implementation of its Wine Skills Programme.

Both Dogić (pictured left) and Midgley (centre) will consult Koushik (right) on the production and development of Plumpton Wine Estate wines over the coming months.

Koushik said: “I am looking forward to blending my love of teaching and winemaking to offer students a unique perspective on wine production and global innovations as well as implementing a strong academic and vocational foundation for students going forward.”

Greg Dunn, head of the Plumpton’s wine division, added: “Deepika comes with a wealth of new skills which will greatly enhance Plumpton’s wine-related activity and continue to enable Plumpton to become a truly international centre of wine education, training and research. The last seven years has seen Plumpton’s wine division enriched by a female force winemaking team and I am very excited to see what the next few years will bring.”

