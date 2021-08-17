Quantock pale ale is a test for experimental hop

A Somerset brewery has produced a beer to test out a new variety of hop.

Quantock Brewery has made Rooted in Yakima from an experimental hop variety known as HBC 472 supplied by American hop supplier Yakima Chief Hops.

Feedback on the limited edition 5% abv pale ale will be used to decide whether the hop will be commercially released and sold around the world in future.

Quantock managing director Cheryl Ford said: “We’ve loved our first collaboration with Yakima Chief Hops and can’t wait to get feedback on the new beer release.

“We’re always looking to push ourselves to create beer that appeals to all tastes. We’re really proud to be part of the development process, testing this currently rare hop that offers so much potential to the global craft beer community.”

Ruben Gil, regional sales manager for UK west and Portugal at Yakima Chief Hops, added: “Having worked in a brewery, it was exciting to pull the wellies back on and actively take part in the brewing process.

“We only collaborate with progressive breweries with technical capability and a focus on quality.

“The team at Quantock Brewery really impressed us with how they’ve stayed true to their roots and heritage and developed a contemporary craft beer style with their latest releases like their single hop series.”

