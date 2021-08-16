Moses Boyd and Appleton in vinyl and rum collaboration

Appleton Estate rum has teamed up with jazz artist Moses Boyd to create a rum and jazz subscription service.

Subscribers will receive an exclusive vinyl record by a different jazz artist each month with a 20cl bottle of the Jamaican rum brand, a Jamaican-inspired pre-batched cocktail by cthe ocktail delivery service The Drinks Drop and a copper cup to drink it from.

The artists whose records will feature are rising stars of the British jazz scene chosen by Boyd, including cktrl, Theon Cross, and Demae.

They will choose one record of their own and another from Jamacia that has inspired them.

The records will be made in partnership with the vinyl subscription service Flying Vinyl.

Boyd said: “Jamaica has had a huge influence on me and my music, and in my opinion forms an integral part of the DNA and culture of UK music.

“The musical community I come from is indebted to sound system culture, its roots and its proponents.

“Beyond the sonics, we owe a lot to the innovative ways Jamaica has distributed, marketed and presented music. And, for many of us, it's the backbone of how we operate, from communal events to remixes.

“Jamaica has also provided a lineage of great thinkers and visionaries from dub to poetry, jazz, reggae and beyond.

“My hope with this project is to showcase some lesser-known gems that have been an inspiration, and to show how Jamaica's influence has had a long-lasting effect on the musical landscape here in the UK.”

Sandra Brunet, marketing director at Campari Group UK, said: “Modern British jazz is indebted to the jazz of Jamaica, where many of the scene’s biggest talent finds inspiration, or have their family roots.

“Our unique subscription service reveals the untold story of Jamaican jazz pioneers across the generations who brought with them the warm bass of the sound system culture that has shaped today’s young British jazz players – artists like Moses, cktrl, Theon and Demae, whose rhythms are as finely crafted as our premium rum.

“Moses has become something of a figurehead of this scene which made him our natural choice as the curator of this series that highlights how our premium credentials and joyful spirit are so closely related with the same discipline and energy of the new wave of British jazz.”

The new Appleton Estate Jamaican Jazz Sessions follows a first in 2019, which included a partnership with DJ Gilles Peterson.

