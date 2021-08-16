Bacardi to release sherry finish as first in wood-aged series

Bacardi is to release a rum aged in sherry casks in September.

The limited edition Bacardi Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish is the first in a series of rums aged in different types of cask that the brand will bring to the market over the next five years.

The rum has been aged in American oak for 8-12 years and finished in oloroso sherry casks for two months.

To support the launch Bacardi has teamed up with celebrity photographer Cam Kirk to create a non-fungible token [NFT], a unique digital asset which will be sold, with proceeds going to the Backing the Bar initiative, a Bacardi-sponsored scheme to support black-owned businesses in the hospitality and drinks industries.

Kirk said: “Every time I take on a new project, I approach it with the highest level of precision and passion.

“I saw that exact precision and passion from the master blenders when they introduced me to the new Sherry Cask Finish and it was my honour to capture it for a fellow rum fan.

“This is my first-ever NFT, so I knew it had to be a truly special collaboration.”

