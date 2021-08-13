Adnams enters the bag-in-box wine market

East Anglian wine shop chain Adnams has introduced two own-brand organic bag-in-box wines to its drinks portfolio.

The line-up comprises 2.5-litre white and red wines from Vino de la Tierra in Castilla in Spain, both priced at £19.99.

The white is a Verdejo-Sauvignon Blanc blend and the red a Tempranillo-Shiraz.

The Suffolk-based company said the move fitted in with its sustainability focus, with the reduced weight of the packaging format bringing a carbon footprint that is 10 times smaller than single-use glass bottles. The packaging is also 100% recyclable.

Head wine buyer Lydia Harrowven said: ‘We are committed to continuing our work towards a sustainable future at Adnams.

“From ingredients and production processes all the way through to packaging and logistics, the environmentally-friendly format of our new own-label bag-in-box range was really important to us.

“As with all our wines, quality is the key consideration, and the great value sustainable focus of this new format is something sure to appeal to our customers."

Related articles: