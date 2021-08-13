Last chance to enter the Drinks Retailing Awards

 | 13 August, 2021

The last opportunity for independents to enter the 2022 Drinks Retailing Awards is approaching.

Entries will close at 23.59 on Monday, August 16.

The awards are scheduled to be back live at a gala event in London in February, and the 2022 DRAs have had a makeover with some new categories to take into account the changing face of the off-trade in recent times.

Our Online Growth Award will recognise those bricks and mortar retailers who successfully pivoted to ramp up their ecommerce offering with spectacular results during the pandemic.

We’ve also introduced a special award to recognise those businesses who have great marketing communications, including social media, and brilliant events programmes – mainly online this year, of course, but also embracing real-life events as we all look forward  to some sort of normality.

The full list of Drinks Retailing Awards independent categories is as follows:

  • Hybrid Retailer of the Year
  • Convenience Store of the Year
  • Independent Drinks Retailer of the Year
  • Independent Beer & Cider Retailer of the Year
  • Independent Spirits Retailer of the Year
  • Independent Wine Retailer of the Year
  • Luxury Retailer of the Year
  • Newcomer of the Year
  • Specialist Online Drinks Retailer of the Year
  • Regional Chain of the Year
  • Best Independent Retailer Events & Communications
  • Online Growth Award

The closing date is Monday, August 16

