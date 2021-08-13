Limited edition Bollinger release in 007 link

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 13 August, 2021

Bollinger has produced a limited edition Special Cuvée Champagne to tie in with the much-anticipated release of the new James Bond film No Time To Die.

The gift box features Daniel Craig as Bond standing beside the secret agent’s iconic Aston Martin DB 5 car.

Bollinger has been the official Champagne of the Bond franchise for over 40 years.

The photo for the pack was taken by Greg Williams who has worked on numerous Bond movie posters and has contributed to British Vogue and Vanity Fair.

The release of No Time To Die was delayed three times because of the pandemic but it is now scheduled to be in British cinemas from September 30.

The Bollinger Special Cuvée 007 limited edition has an rrp of £50 and is distributed in the UK by Mentzendorff.

