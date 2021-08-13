Sassy cider adds Organic style to range

Normandy cider producer Sassy has added a certified organic cider to its range

The 4% abv semi-dry cider is made from five varieties of cider apples grown and hand-picked near its Chateau de Sassy base.

It contains no added colourants, preservatives, water or sugar and has a calorie count of 38.9 kcal per 100ml.

It will be available in 33cl and 75cl bottles and on draught.

Co-founder and sales director Xavier d’Audiffret Pasquier, said: “Organic horticulture is the future for my family.

“We did it in the old days, and we are quickly realising that we should be doing it again now.

“By not using fungicides, pesticides or herbicides, we are increasing the potential for greater biodiversity in our orchards, with more animals, more flowers and more wildlife from the smallest ant to the wildest boar.

“The grass in the orchards is kept short by our sheep, and our black-back bees produce the finest honey in the region.

“That special focus on the purity in our soil should be good for the ecology and should provide a feelgood factor to those who choose our ciders and perries. And it might well add extra depth of flavour to our apples.”

