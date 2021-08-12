Tasting set of miniatures from Tamdhu

Tamdhu Speyside single malt Scotch has unveiled a miniature gift pack featuring three of the multi-award-winning whiskies from its core collection.

The pack features 5cl bottles of 12 Year Old, 15 Year Old, and Batch Strength No 005 and is intended as gift for enthusiasts, or an introduction to the sherry cask-matured whisky.

Tamdhu is the only Scotch whisky brand to exclusively mature all its whisky in the oloroso sherry-seasoned casks.

The pack includes a card of tasting notes for each whisky.

The rrp is £27.99.

