Tasting set of miniatures from Tamdhu

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 12 August, 2021

Tamdhu Speyside single malt Scotch has unveiled a miniature gift pack featuring three of the multi-award-winning whiskies from its core collection.  

The pack features 5cl bottles of 12 Year Old, 15 Year Old, and Batch Strength No 005 and is intended as gift for enthusiasts, or an introduction to the sherry cask-matured whisky.  

Tamdhu is the only Scotch whisky brand to exclusively mature all its whisky in the oloroso sherry-seasoned casks.  

The pack includes a card of tasting notes for each whisky.  

The rrp is £27.99.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Virgin Wines launches exclusive Tuffers' Tipple…
  3. Hard seltzers: Entering the fray
  4. Accolade Wines bolsters hard seltzer focus…
  5. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  6. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  7. Going in hard on seltzers
  8. Beavertown releases Bones lager
  9. Gin: Good call
  10. Carling launches Golden Can promotion

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95