Bordeaux hits London with white wine pop-up

Bordeaux Wines UK will be promoting the region’s white wines to consumers with a pop-up bar in London next month.

The Bordeaux White Wine Bar will be in Flat Iron Square near London Bridge from September 1-5.

The promotion will feature a range of wines including Sauvignon-Sémillon blends, single varietal Sauvignon, crémants and sweet wines, available to try by the glass, in flights flight or carafes, to give an overview of what modern Bordeaux is all about.

There will be free, fun and informative impromptu speed tastings, run by a Bordeaux wine expert, each afternoon from 3.30pm.

Julie Rambaud, marketing director of the CIVB, the Bordeaux Wine Council, said: “We’re excited to be bringing our whites to the capital and giving Londoners a taste of modern Bordeaux.

“With over 27,000hl exported to the UK last year, the UK has established itself as a key market for our dry whites.

“Events such as this, which allow consumers to experience the diversity and quality of the Bordeaux whites first-hand, are a fantastic way to turn them into bonafide Bordeaux white advocates.”

