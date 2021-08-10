Campbell named Brugal rum UK brand ambassador

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 10 August, 2021

Edrington has appointed Jamie Campbell as the UK brand ambassador for its Brugal 1888 rum.

Campbell was previously brand experience manager for Bols liqueurs and genever gin.

His new role will be to work with on-trade and luxury retail outlets to promote the Brugal brand and the super-premium rum category through consumer masterclasses and cocktail workshops.

Chris Anderson, head of brands at Edrington UK, said: “Consumers in both the on and off-trade are keen to explore exciting categories as well as investing in more premium spirits to mark occasions which were missed during the pandemic.

“Now is an incredible time for Jamie to enter his new role as he’ll be able to continue shaping this newly established consumer behaviour.”

Campbell added: “I’m honoured to be appointed as Brugal 1888’s brand ambasador for the UK.

“I’ve always been passionate about rum and we’re really beginning to see a shift in its popularity and how it is enjoyed in the UK.

“Although we may relate rum to hotter climates, I’m excited to show our consumers that it can be both beautifully mixed to create cocktails perfect for all occasions or simply enjoyed neat.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Going in hard on seltzers
  3. Virgin Wines launches exclusive Tuffers' Tipple…
  4. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  5. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  6. Accolade Wines bolsters hard seltzer focus…
  7. Beavertown releases Bones lager
  8. Hard seltzers: Entering the fray
  9. Berry Bros to build ‘Europe’s largest’…
  10. Ten Locks extends into American whiskey with…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95