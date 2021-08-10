Campbell named Brugal rum UK brand ambassador

Edrington has appointed Jamie Campbell as the UK brand ambassador for its Brugal 1888 rum.

Campbell was previously brand experience manager for Bols liqueurs and genever gin.

His new role will be to work with on-trade and luxury retail outlets to promote the Brugal brand and the super-premium rum category through consumer masterclasses and cocktail workshops.

Chris Anderson, head of brands at Edrington UK, said: “Consumers in both the on and off-trade are keen to explore exciting categories as well as investing in more premium spirits to mark occasions which were missed during the pandemic.

“Now is an incredible time for Jamie to enter his new role as he’ll be able to continue shaping this newly established consumer behaviour.”

Campbell added: “I’m honoured to be appointed as Brugal 1888’s brand ambasador for the UK.

“I’ve always been passionate about rum and we’re really beginning to see a shift in its popularity and how it is enjoyed in the UK.

“Although we may relate rum to hotter climates, I’m excited to show our consumers that it can be both beautifully mixed to create cocktails perfect for all occasions or simply enjoyed neat.”

