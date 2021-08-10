Bestway launches recruitment drive to attract indies

Bestway is embarking on a recruitment drive to attract independent retailers to its brands portoflio.

The move follows the acquisition of Costcutter by Bestway last December, which gave the wholesaler an expanded retail portfolio that includes Bargain Booze, Wine Rack, Tippl, Best-One, Costcutter, Mace, Supershop, Central Convenience, Select Convenience and Xtra Club.

Bestway retail director Mike Hollis said: “There is real opportunity for retailers here, and we believe we offer the most powerful and attractive proposition in the sector.

“Retailers that join our Bestway family now have a compelling choice as to the symbol or retail proposition that best meets their needs, skills and aspirations.

“We know that one size does not fit all and that’s why each of our symbols offers something different within our estate portfolio.

“We’re excited to be showcasing our offer and reaching out to retailers with the launch of this new recruitment campaign that clearly sets out the benefits of our core brands and our combined proposition.

“Furthermore, we have just announced that Costcutter and Best-One retailers will all have the added benefit of access to our Bestway Cash & Carry depot network, with rebate rewards on qualifying additional purchases with immediate effect.

“We have a history of investing in our retailers through individual development plans to accelerate retailer growth, plans which have been proven time and time again to drive sales uplift, and this comes alongside an increasing focus by our marketing teams in driving consumer awareness and brand recognition to deliver trust and confidence in our core brands.

“We would invite all retailers to come and talk to us when they are considering their future and let’s discuss how we can make a real difference to their businesses”.

Bestway Wholesale managing director Dawood Pervez (pictured) added: “We always offer a unique proposition within the market place, offering independent retailers the right option for them within our family of businesses. There is no better time for us to go the market with an ambitious recruitment campaign offering immense opportunity based on a 45-year heritage and proven success.

“While market conditions are changing, out of change comes opportunity and we are right at the forefront of investment, adapting to changing consumer behaviours and tracking trends and developing online platforms to support our retailers, while increasing consumer recognition of our leading symbols.

“The teams have been working tirelessly to unlock the benefits of our combined scale and expertise, and the cash and carry depot access and rebate rewards on those purchases are evidence of this.

“The independent market is our heartland and our ambition is to grow with our retailers, as a partnership based on trust and respect, in a way that will ensure we can provide even more benefit to our retailers in the years ahead.

“Our partners can be assured that we are putting their needs first and we are not being distracted by a need to service big box retail stores.

“Our overarching message to retailers is: let’s grow together.”

Bestway’s retail estate comprises 2,682 fascia and 195 company-owned stores.

Related articles: