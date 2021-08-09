Torabhaig releases second Legacy Series whisky

Isle of Skye distillery Torabhaig will release the second expression from its Legacy Series of single malts on August 12.

Allt Gleann is named after a burn that flows adjacent to the distillery, the first to be built on Skye in 190 years.

The whisky has been drawn from 30 casks and will be released in four batches during the remainder of 2021 and 2022.

It is being bottled at 46% abv and will retail in specialist whisky retailers at an expected bottle price between £50 and £55.

The Legacy Series is seen by Torabhaig as an opportunity to develop its style and character ahead of the release of Torabhaig 10-year-old single malt in 2028.

The distillery’s first whisky, Legacy Series 2017, sold out on its release in February.

Torbahaig is owned by Mossburn Distillers and came into production in 2017.

