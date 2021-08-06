Deadine for DRA entries extended until August 16

 | 06 August, 2021

The deadline for independent entries for the 2022 Drinks Retailing Awards has been extended to Monday, August 16.

It’s free to enter and there are a dozen categories to choose from.

They include two new categories.

The Online Growth Award recognises those smaller retailers who have successfully ramped up their online and digital offer in response to the extraordinary market conditions of the past year.

The award for Best Independent Retailer Events & Communications does what it says on the tin, celebrating those who’ve excelled in marketing, social media and events, whether online or real-life.

The winners will be announced at a glitzy awards ceremony on Tuesday 2, February 2022 at the Dorchester Hotel, Park Lane, London.

The independent categories in full are:

  • Best Hybrid Retailer of the Year
  • Convenience Store of the Year
  • Independent Beer & Cider Retailer of the Year
  • Independent Drinks Retailer of the Year
  • Independent Spirits Retailer of the Year
  • Independent Wine Retailer of the Year
  • Luxury Retailer of the Year
  • Newcomer of the Year
  • Regional Chain of the Year
  • Best Independent Retailer Events & Communications
  • Specialist Online Drinks Retailer of the Year
  • Online Growth Award

Enter here by Monday, August 16.

