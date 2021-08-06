Deadine for DRA entries extended until August 16

The deadline for independent entries for the 2022 Drinks Retailing Awards has been extended to Monday, August 16.

It’s free to enter and there are a dozen categories to choose from.

They include two new categories.

The Online Growth Award recognises those smaller retailers who have successfully ramped up their online and digital offer in response to the extraordinary market conditions of the past year.

The award for Best Independent Retailer Events & Communications does what it says on the tin, celebrating those who’ve excelled in marketing, social media and events, whether online or real-life.

The winners will be announced at a glitzy awards ceremony on Tuesday 2, February 2022 at the Dorchester Hotel, Park Lane, London.

The independent categories in full are:

Best Hybrid Retailer of the Year

Convenience Store of the Year

Independent Beer & Cider Retailer of the Year

Independent Drinks Retailer of the Year

Independent Spirits Retailer of the Year

Independent Wine Retailer of the Year

Luxury Retailer of the Year

Newcomer of the Year

Regional Chain of the Year

Best Independent Retailer Events & Communications

Specialist Online Drinks Retailer of the Year

Online Growth Award

Enter here by Monday, August 16.