Strykk brings alcohol-free vanilla vodka to the market

Non-alcoholic spirit brand Strykk has added what it claims is the category’s first vanilla-flavoured “not vodka”.

It says the product has been introduced with a perfect serve for an alcohol-free version of the popular Passionfruit Martini cocktail in mind.

The not-vodka is vegan and gluten-free and made with Madagascan vanilla beans.

Strykk founder Alex Carlton said: “By launching Strykk Not Vanilla Vodka we are giving our customers the opportunity to enjoy the UK’s number one selling cocktail without the alcohol.

“Annually 40 million Passionfruit Martinis are consumed up and down the county.

“Imagine, all the pregnant woman, non-drinkers, those looking to live a healthier life, or those looking for balance are now able to indulge in their favourite cocktail, alcohol-free, lower in calories and lower in sugar.”

The product is selling for £18 a bottle on Strykk’s own website.

