Beavertown releases Bones lager

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 03 August, 2021

London’s Beavertown Brewery has launched a new lager called Bones.

It will be on draught and in 33cl cans.

The 4.4% abv beer is being positioned as “dead refreshing, dead crisp, dead good”.

Creative director Nick Dwyer said of the beer’s branding: “The Bones skeleton character is, just like lager as a style, an omnipresent being, intended to represent the beginning of the Beavertown visual journey.

“There are subtle nods to other designs littered through the can to indicate Bones had some part in bringing them into the universe like some sort of deity or creator. The story will continue to evolve and tangle its timeline with our other main characters.”

Beavertown founder Logan added: “When done right, lager is the nectar of the gods.

“I wanted Bones to complement our much-loved Neck Oil and to give the lager drinkers out there an opportunity to engage with the excellence of Beavertown in an accessible way.

“We’ve been working on our first lager for five years and we can’t wait for the public to take their first sip.”

The launch of Bones comes after Beavertown’s recent announcement of its first above-the-line campaign, featuring ads on buses, roadside billboards and the London Underground, with the slogan: “We come in peace, pints and cans.”

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  3. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  4. Cockburn’s aims to shake up port with experimental…
  5. The Drinks Trust adds four new members to…
  6. Going in hard on seltzers
  7. Laiba cocktails range given UK launch
  8. Good Things brewery damaged by lightning strike…
  9. Heineken launches limited-edition UEFA Euro…
  10. Vida Wines and Spirits expands into UK market…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95