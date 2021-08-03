Former Enotria boss Levett takes Berkmann chair

Former Enotria Winecellars chief executive Alison Levett has joined Berkmann Wine Cellars as non-executive chair.

She is taking over the chair role from Peter Lowe, who will continue to focus on the fine wine sector for Berkmann while stepping-up to chair the board of Berkmann Family Holdings.

Levett left Enotria Winecellars in 2014, a year before its acquisition of Coe Vintners to become Enotria & Coe.

Prior to joining Enotria she was UK managing director of Allied Domecq.

Levett said: “In recent years I have taken on a number of advisory and non-executive roles, and couldn’t be more delighted to be returning to the its full-service approach to the hospitality industry, which is underpinned by a remarkable wine portfolio of iconic and respected agency relationships.

“It has been a brutal period for the hospitality sector but I have been incredibly impressed as to how Rupert Berkmann and his team have risen to these challenges, and are now emerging stronger and fitter.

“After a period of intense business management it’s now an ideal time to be helping them to set the vision for the next five years, which will certainly have their family values and passion for wine at its heart.”

