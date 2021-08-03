Former Enotria boss Levett takes Berkmann chair

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 03 August, 2021

Former Enotria Winecellars chief executive Alison Levett has joined Berkmann Wine Cellars as non-executive chair.

She is taking over the chair role from Peter Lowe, who will continue to focus on the fine wine sector for Berkmann while stepping-up to chair the board of Berkmann Family Holdings.

Levett left Enotria Winecellars in 2014, a year before its acquisition of Coe Vintners to become Enotria & Coe.

Prior to joining Enotria she was UK managing director of Allied Domecq.

Levett said: “In recent years I have taken on a number of advisory and non-executive roles, and couldn’t be more delighted to be returning to the its full-service approach to the hospitality industry, which is underpinned by a remarkable wine portfolio of iconic and respected agency relationships.

“It has been a brutal period for the hospitality sector but I have been incredibly impressed as to how Rupert Berkmann and his team have risen to these challenges, and are now emerging stronger and fitter.

“After a period of intense business management it’s now an ideal time to be helping them to set the vision for the next five years, which will certainly have their family values and passion for wine at its heart.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  3. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  4. Cockburn’s aims to shake up port with experimental…
  5. The Drinks Trust adds four new members to…
  6. Good Things brewery damaged by lightning strike…
  7. Laiba cocktails range given UK launch
  8. Bottle design to fuel Linlithgow’s whisky…
  9. A Greener Approach
  10. Heineken launches limited-edition UEFA Euro…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95