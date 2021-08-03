Green Times launches CBD New England IPA

Speciality beer maker Green Times Brewing has extended its range of CBD ales.

It has launched the 5% abv Take Five CBD New England IPA in 33cl cans.

The beer is made with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic and Columbus hops and infused with 10mg of THC-free cannabis oil extract.

It joins a range that includes an CBD IPA and CBD alcohol-free IPA.

Owner Thierry Florit said: “After a slow year due to the pandemic, we are so excited about the Take Five release and bringing something different to craft beer lovers from what’s out there, combining the much-loved American, fruit-driven pale ale style with high quality CBD oil.

“There is no doubt that CBD products have become even more popular all over the world, as well as in the UK, with the current sanitary crisis, as people are looking for ways to keep a positive mindset and cope with stress.”

Green Times Brewing was founded in 2018 to brew craft beers with CBD, to combine the well-being benefits of the cannabis plant with a relaxing drink.

The brewery plants a tree for every case of beer sold to partly offset its carbon footprint.

It is offering a 10% discount to all new trade customers for their first order for a limited period.

