Berry Bros to build ‘Europe’s largest’ private client wine faciltiy

 | 02 August, 2021

Berry Bros & Rudd is to offer what it says will be the largest fine wine storage facility for private clients in Europe with a new state-of-the-art warehouse due to open in summer 2022. 

 

The site will provide 117,500 sg ft of storage space for private wine clients, with room for 14 million bottles at optimum temperature and in a humidity-controlled environment.

Berry Bros currently stores fine wine for over 37,000 clients.

Berry Bros said it would be carbon neutral, generating its own energy supply, harvesting rainwater and with electric vehicle charging points.

Edward Rudd, business investment director for Berry Bros & Rudd, said, “To offer the largest fine wine storage facility for private clients in Europe will help us realise our ambition to support fine wine collecting now and in the future. 

 

“Our global private clients want to build personal cellars and state-of-the-art facilities and security are critical for quality and provenance.

"We are delighted to make this investment to position the UK as a leader in Europe and the world for fine wine collecting.”

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  3. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  4. Good Things brewery damaged by lightning strike…
  5. Cockburn’s aims to shake up port with experimental…
  6. The Drinks Trust adds four new members to…
  7. William Grant & Sons launches e-commerce platform…
  8. Wrexham away kit gin from Aviation
  9. A Greener Approach
  10. Heineken launches limited-edition UEFA Euro…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95