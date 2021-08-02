Berry Bros to build ‘Europe’s largest’ private client wine faciltiy

Berry Bros & Rudd is to offer what it says will be the largest fine wine storage facility for private clients in Europe with a new state-of-the-art warehouse due to open in summer 2022.

The site will provide 117,500 sg ft of storage space for private wine clients, with room for 14 million bottles at optimum temperature and in a humidity-controlled environment.

Berry Bros currently stores fine wine for over 37,000 clients.

Berry Bros said it would be carbon neutral, generating its own energy supply, harvesting rainwater and with electric vehicle charging points.

Edward Rudd, business investment director for Berry Bros & Rudd, said, “To offer the largest fine wine storage facility for private clients in Europe will help us realise our ambition to support fine wine collecting now and in the future.

“Our global private clients want to build personal cellars and state-of-the-art facilities and security are critical for quality and provenance.

"We are delighted to make this investment to position the UK as a leader in Europe and the world for fine wine collecting.”

