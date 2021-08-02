Chapel Down's chief executive Frazer Thompson set to retire

Chapel Down has announced that Andrew Carter, currently managing director Chase Distillery will be succeeding Frazer Thompson, chief executive of Chapel Down in September 2021. Carter will be joining the business as chief executive on September 13 and Thompson will work with him to ensure a seamless handover of office.

Martin Glenn, Chairman of Chapel Down Group said: “Frazer has decided to retire after 20 years of building Chapel Down into England’s biggest wine business and has helped put English wine on the map. It is difficult to overstate his impact and leadership. He leaves with the great gratitude of the Chapel Down Board.”

We are fortunate to be able to announce the hiring of another high calibre executive, Andrew Carter, who has a great track record in building wines and spirits businesses and who can drive further growth at Chapel Down for the benefit of customers and shareholders alike.”

Thompson said: “After 20 years, with the company in good shape after the pandemic, and with a really exciting period of growth ahead, I have decided that now is an ideal time for me to step aside as chief executive and for the company to introduce some fresh energy and leadership to the business.

“I am delighted that Andrew has joined us. He brings a wealth of drinks experience and has the talent and energy to lead a fantastic team to new heights. I love this business and brand and I will remain both as a substantial shareholder and advisor.

“It has been a remarkable journey and a privilege to have had the opportunity to change the way the world thinks about English wine. We have built a fantastic team and an exciting brand with great growth prospects.

“I truly believe that the journey has just got more exciting.”

Carter said: “I am delighted to be joining at such an exciting time. Chapel Down is the leading English winemaker and I look forward to further building the business and team to deliver the next stage of transformational company growth for our customers and shareholders. Frazer has been an extraordinary pioneer of the English winemaking industry and I will work closely with him and the Chapel Down management team to ensure a seamless transition”

