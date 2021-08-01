Vida Wines and Spirits expands into UK market

Vida Wines and Spirits, the importer and wine retail brand with a presence in Bulgaria and Austria, is expanding into the UK and has appointed YesMore drinks marketing agency to lead its UK launch.

YesMore will be coordinating a multi-channel social media campaign, to engage new Vida consumers and feed their curiosity for the Vida wine and spirits range.

Vida Wine and Spirits launched in Bulgaria, when the Chakolov family, original founders of the brand, bought vineyards in Northern Bulgaria near the village Vidin, home to a medieval fortress ‘Baba Vida’. The estate is now six hectares of international grape varietals. The Vida Estate wines will be available to buy from July 2022 and will include cool climate style Viognier, Riesling, Gamza and Syrah.

The UK website will launch with an extensive range of spirits, wine and accessories from over 20 countries selected by the UK buying team, made up of sommeliers with 50 years combined experience, including Lisa McBain, formerly of Bibendum Wine; and Olivier Freymuth, former international business development and buying at Natufia and ASC Fine Wines. The UK business is headed up by Nausicaa Rotoloni, former sommelier for the Dorchester and ROKA Mayfair.

Rotoloni said: “The UK is a market that is always open to trying something new - and while wines from elsewhere in Europe are household names, we know that the wines from Central and Eastern Europe are often overlooked - but can offer great quality and value for curious consumers.

“We have no less than 30 wineries exclusively imported by Vida that are new to the UK market, including wines from Germany and Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova and with a diverse range of styles and price levels.

“So opening our online shop in the UK, along with a bricks and mortar store in London, which we will use for events and tastings as well as of course sales, is an exciting time for us. YesMore’s campaign puts us right into the hands of curious and interested consumers, allowing them to learn and enjoy our products and try something new.”

Dan Hooper, co-founder at YesMore said: “Our campaign for Vida is all about education and fun - getting the product directly to people who are open to trying new things and spreading the word. Vida has a very different positioning, promoting wines from areas that many wouldn’t usually consider. With products like this, getting products into hands, educating and celebrating are the best approach, which is what our campaign creates. Vida has big plans, and it’s great to be supporting them on their journey.”

