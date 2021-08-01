WineGB's annual tasting to return this September

WineGB’s annual Trade and Press Tasting will take place on Tuesday September 7 at RHS Lindley Hall in London.

The annual tasting, which could not take place last year due to the pandemic, will feature the widest range of wines and producers from around Britain, showcasing “some of the most exciting developments in the UK wine industry”, and sending the strong message that the industry is back open for business and looking forward to meeting up with the UK wine trade and press again.

Strict measures will be in place to ensure that visitors will be tasting in as safe an environment as possible.

Instead of the additional free pour table line-up of previous years, this year there will be a spotlight on specific wine styles:

Classic Method Sparkling White Wines aged for minimum 36 months on lees

Classic Method Sparkling Rosé

Still Red Wines

Bacchus – all wine styles

Innovations - including Pet Nat, canned wines and Charmat

The WineGB Awards category trophy winners will feature on their own tasting table and during the tasting the top Trophy wins, including Supreme Champion, will be announced by Head judges Susie Barrie MW and Oz Clarke OBE, along with unveiling the top regional winners in the competition

The latest industry report from WineGB will also be released at the tasting, with a breakfast briefing led by chief executive Simon Thorpe MW.

WineGB’s Head of Marketing Julia Trustram Eve said: “We are thrilled to be able to be host our flagship event once again and be part of the trade calendar as it gradually returns.

“It is a very exciting time for the sector. The focus on domestic holidays has led to a boom in wine tourism in the UK, which has put renewed focus on the industry and has had a positive impact on retailers and the hospitality industry alike. The final quarter of the year is a crucial buying period for the trade in the lead up to Christmas and we will be focusing on this.

“Of course, our priority is to keep our exhibitors and visitors safe and so we will be undertaking a number of measures to make our event as safe as possible. We are confident that all our guests and exhibitors will comply, and we will be constantly monitoring the situation and make any necessary changes.

“We know that there is a very real appetite to explore more about what the UK wine industry is now offering and really look forward to welcoming trade visitors to our tasting again.”

